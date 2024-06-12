Govt. Announces 22,000 Bikes for Women

The federal government announced on Tuesday its plan to provide 22,000 motorbikes to women nationwide under the Prime Minister Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women’s Mobility – Women on Wheels.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the Economic Survey, which outlines the financial and operational details of the program. The initiative, with a budget of Rs 4,476.17 million, is designed to offer motorcycles and scooters to women at subsidized prices. This subsidy is intended to make personal transportation more affordable for women, thereby facilitating their participation in various professional and educational activities.

Women from all regions of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, are eligible to apply for the scheme. The program specifically targets women who are employed in government or semi-government institutions, as well as businesswomen, students, teachers, and healthcare professionals.

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) will oversee the program, providing motorcycles on a monthly payment basis of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Distribution is scheduled from August to November.

Previously, the Chief Minister of Punjab launched a similar project to provide 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, targeting students across the province. Under this scheme, initiated by Maryam Nawaz, male students can obtain motorcycles for Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can do so for Rs 7,325 per month. This program will be rolled out in phases, starting in key cities like Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.