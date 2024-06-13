Increase in Petroleum Levy Will Be Phased in Slowly: Finance Minister

The increase in petroleum development levy (PDL) will be slowly phased into fuel prices in order to bring them in tandem with international oil prices, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in his post-budget press briefing in Islamabad today.

The increase in PDL will not be immediately implemented from 1st July 2024 but in phases, he added.

The Finance Minister on Wednesday’s budget presentation in parliament announced an increase in the maximum petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel to Rs. 80 per liter.

The maximum petroleum levy rate will now be Rs. 80 per liter, an increase of Rs. 20 per liter over the previous rate of Rs. 60 on both petrol and high-speed diesel.

The levy on Light Diesel Oil (LDO), High octane blending component (HOBC), and E-10 gasoline will also increase by Rs. 25 per liter to Rs. 75 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently, the government is charging Rs. 60 per liter petroleum levy on petrol and high-speed diesel.