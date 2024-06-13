Logo Launches New Outlets in Dubai: Expanding Luxury Footwear and Accessories to the UAE

Logo is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest outlet in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and excellence. As a prestigious brand under SKS Footwear Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Logo is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and elegant sophisticated footwear.

Heritage of Excellence

LOGO / Opia, a distinguished entity under SKS Footwear Industries (Pvt) Ltd, has long been a beacon of excellence in the world of footwear. Celebrated for its unparalleled craftsmanship in leather, LOGO has, for over 25 years, been synonymous with sophistication and artisanal mastery. Each pair of LOGO shoes is a testament to the meticulous artistry of its skilled craftsmen, ensuring that every step taken in its footwear is a stride in luxury.

Main Products for Men

Its men’s product line dominates its portfolio. Similarly, it will soon expand its product line further by moving into Apparel. Its men’s footwear products include a comprehensive range of shoes like:

Casuals

Slippers

Formal Shoes

Sandals

These shoes are crafted to meet diverse sartorial needs. Complementing its footwear are an array of accessories including wallets, keychains, card holders, and belts, as well as apparel—vests, undergarments, and socks, all designed to cater to the discerning modern man.

Expanding the Collection

In 2005, it broadened its horizons with the introduction of OPIA, a women’s collection marked by its signature buckles and sumptuous padded insoles. This venture augmented its legacy, further enhanced in 2018 with the launch of its accessory line, featuring exquisitely detailed

Scents

Leather Belts

Wallets & Card Holder

Shoe Care

Men Essentials

By 2023, it had expanded its product line to include the Fragrance Collection for both men and women, a move that underscored its commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining its core values.

Devotion to Excellence

At LOGO, its dedication to delivering exceptional value and services is unwavering. Its team of over 1,000 employees, supported by a robust network of 50+ stores across Pakistan, drives its mission forward. This extensive presence is set to grow exponentially, with plans to extend its footprint nationwide.

International Expansion

In 2023, LOGO proudly expanded into the Middle Eastern market, inaugurating two state-of-the-art outlets in Dubai. This strategic move not only signifies its commitment to international growth but also reflects its vision of becoming a global leader in premium footwear and accessories. Its foray into Dubai sets the stage for further expansion in the MENA region, promising to bring its exquisite craftsmanship to an even broader audience.

Dubai Outlet Launch

Opening its new stores in Dubai shows how dedicated it is to its work. This isn’t just about having more stores—it’s about giving more people the chance to experience Logo’s luxury. Dubai has a very lavish lifestyle, so this place is also very perfect for it where it can provide good customer service to its customers.

What’s New at Logo?

Logo is excited to share some exciting news: its two brand-new stores are now open in Dubai! This is its first venture into the thriving UAE shopping market. Here, it is bringing its signature craftsmanship and premium products to a whole new audience.

At its Dubai stores, you’ll find the latest offerings from Logo, including the renowned OPIA women’s shoes, distinguished by their iconic buckles and plush insoles. Additionally, its meticulously crafted accessories—belts, bags, and wallets—are available, along with its new Fragrance Collection for both men and women. Each product reflects its unwavering commitment to quality and style.

Whenever you visit its new stores, you’ll experience a shopping delight with Logo’s finest luxury footwear and accessories. Come and explore what Logo has to offer!

Visit Logo’s UAE Outlets

Logo is pleased to invite you to its new locations in Dubai:

Dubai Outlet Mall LOGO | OPIA

Outlet 1, SF-70, First Floor, Dubai Outlet Mall, P.O. Box#115648, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Burjuman Mall LOGO | OPIA

Shop#BJC/L2/20033, 2nd Floor, Burjuman Centre LLC, Khalid Bin Waleed Street, P.O.Box #8022, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Join Us in Celebrating

Join us in celebrating the latest milestone for Logo! Visit its new stores in Dubai to experience firsthand the exceptional craftsmanship and elegant designs that distinguish Logo in the world of shoes and premium accessories. Its new stores are dedicated to providing you with an exceptional shopping experience, where you can explore its collections in a setting that reflects the sophistication and style of its brand.

Looking Ahead

The story of LOGO is one of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As it embarks on this new chapter, it invites you to join it in celebrating its legacy and looking forward to the future. With every pair of shoes, every meticulously crafted accessory, LOGO continues to redefine luxury and style, setting new benchmarks in the industry.