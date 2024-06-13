Minimum Wage in Punjab Increased to Rs. 37,000

Published Jun 13, 2024

The Punjab government has proposed to increase the minimum wage in the province by Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 37,000.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman made the announcement while unveiling budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2024-25.

At present the minimum wage in the province is Rs. 32,000. A day earlier, the federal government also proposed a similar increase in minimum wage i.e. from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 37,000 in the federal budget.

The Punjab government has also followed the center’s lead by proposing an up to 25 increase in salaries and a 15 percent increase in pensions. All three proposals are likely to get the approval and will be implemented from July 1, 2024.

ProPK Staff

