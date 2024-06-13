New Projects of IT Ministry Likely to Get Allocation of Over Rs. 5 Billion

The federal government has proposed an amount of Rs. 5.394 billion for five new IT and Telecommunication schemes under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

The PSDP outlines the proposed allocations for several key projects, including the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (MoITT/BoI/NITB/NADRA), the Expansion of Cellular Services in AJK and GB Phase-IV (SCO), the NGMS Core Upgradation (SCO), the National Semiconductor HR Development Program (NSHRDP) Phase-I (IT Wing), and the Revamping of the IT Industry Landscape (PSEB).

The government has earmarked Rs. 3.5 billion for the World Bank-funded Digital Economy Enhancement Project. This amount is allocated in the form of a foreign loan. Additionally, Rs. 194 million has been proposed for the Expansion of Cellular Services in AJK and GB Phase-IV (SCO).

An allocation of Rs. 100 million has been proposed for the NGMS Core Upgradation (SCO) project for 2024-25. The National Semiconductor HR Development Program (NSHRDP) Phase-I is set to receive Rs. 800 million. This program will be managed by the IT Wing.

The federal government plans to revamp the IT industry with an allocation of Rs. 800 million for the project named Revamping IT Industry Landscape. This project will be executed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).