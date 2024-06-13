Pakistan Plans to Raise $1 Billion Through International Bonds

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Thursday said that Pakistan plans to raise up to $1 billion through international bonds during the upcoming fiscal year i.e. FY25.

Quoting the finance minister, Reuters said that Pakistan plans to raise up to $300 million through the Chinese markets.

“The first bond market we will access is the Chinese panda bond market, and our inaugural bond will raise the yuan equivalent of $250-300 equivalent,” the minister told the publication.

He further said that the Ministry of Finance aims to tap European and other markets once the country’s investment ratings improve.

Back in March, Aurangzeb had said that Pakistan is keen to tap Chinese investors by selling around $300 million in Panda bonds. At the time the minister said selling yuan-denominated debt will allow the country to diversify its funding sources and engage investors in a new market.