Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Get a Price Hike

Leaked information suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might cost $100 more than the previous model. This price increase is expected to apply to all storage options, which are rumored to remain the same as last year: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

While benchmark tests have surfaced, they only indicate 12 GB of RAM. While a 16 GB option isn’t entirely out of the question, there’s no evidence to support its existence. Here’s a comparison of the expected Z Fold 6 prices against the launch prices of the Z Fold 5.

Pre-order promotions may include a free storage upgrade, potentially bringing the 512 GB model’s price down to $1,900. Additional perks, like discounted accessories, are also expected for early buyers.

It’s important to note that these prices are for the US market, though the price increase is likely to be reflected in other regions as well.

The Fold 6 is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor, weighing 239 grams (14 grams lighter). Color options will include Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink, with potentially more exclusive colors on Samsung’s website.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will get the same Galaxy AI features as the Galaxy S24 lineup launched earlier this year in January. There may be some new features exclusive to the foldable phones, perhaps using the larger screen on the Z Fold. These features may make up for the price hike, at least if they don’t get locked behind a paywall after a year.