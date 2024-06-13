Samsung’s New Paper TVs Can Work as Advertisements Outdoors

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 11:32 am

At the InfoComm expo in Las Vegas this year, Samsung unveiled a new type of TV. It’s still under development, but it could be available for purchase soon. This TV uses a special screen technology called color e-ink, similar to what you might see on an e-reader.

Samsung introduces its first Color E-Paper TV designed for advertising outdoors

It’s designed to show advertisements or announcements in offices, stores, and outdoors. The technology here is impressive as the screen is 32 inches wide has 2K resolution and can display up to 60,000 colors. Despite its size, the TV is thin and lightweight, weighing only 2.9 kg without the battery and measuring 17.9 mm thick.

Most importantly, it uses almost no power when showing a still image. It only needs power when the picture on the screen changes.

The TV can show content from its built-in storage (8 GB) or connect wirelessly through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cables. There are two USB C ports onboard, one for charging and one for data transfer.

It’s also easy to mount on a wall. Samsung will release a special app to allow users to control what shows on the screen. There is no launch date on Samsung’s new Color E-Paper TV. Pricing and availability should be announced once the TV sees an official launch.

