CM Maryam Nawaz to Build Homes for 5-Marla Plot Owners

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has agreed to fund the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program, which aims to provide financial assistance to individuals owning up to 5-marla plots to build houses. This initiative is designed to support low-income families in achieving home ownership.

Additionally, the Punjab government aims to make the entire province a ‘safe city’ by installing CCTV cameras in all urban areas. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of security and modern infrastructure in fostering a safe and conducive environment for economic activities.

The cabinet also approved measures to reduce financial liabilities and boost economic efficiency. These include retiring wheat debt of Rs375 billion, saving over Rs54 billion in interest payments, and setting a revenue target of Rs960 billion for the current fiscal year, a significant increase from the previous year’s target of Rs625 billion. The province achieved a record tax revenue increase of Rs110 billion in FY2023-24, 36% above the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) target.

ALSO READ CDA Establishes 24/7 Control Room for Eid Civic Services in Islamabad

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended the cabinet members and various ministers for their efforts in reducing inflation and enhancing provincial revenues. The new budget reflects the Punjab government’s strategic priorities aimed at sustainable development, economic growth, and improved quality of life for all residents.