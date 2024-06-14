Commissioner Karachi Announces Big Increase in Milk Prices

Commissioner Karachi has officially notified a new retail price for milk following successful negotiations with the Dairy Farmers Association.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the retail price of milk has been set at Rs 220 per litre, marking an increase of Rs 20 per litre. The new wholesale price has been fixed at Rs 205 per litre, while the price for dairy farmers has been set at Rs 195 per litre.

The price adjustment comes in the wake of demands from dairy farmers for a rise in dairy product prices, despite a concurrent decrease in petroleum product prices. The agreement between the Commissioner and the dairy farmers outlines several key stipulations aimed at ensuring compliance and maintaining milk quality standards.

As per the agreement, dairy farmers have committed to selling milk at the newly established official prices. Strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to this price structure. Additionally, the agreement stipulates that milk sellers will not request any further price increases until December 31, 2024.

