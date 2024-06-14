ECC Approves Supplementary Grants Worth Rs. 245 Billion

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division on Thursday.

The committee gave approval to a number of Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) to various Ministries/Divisions worth Rs. 245 billion. They include:

A TSG of Rs. 168.834 billion to the Economic Affairs Division on account of revised budget estimates for FY 2023-24. Another TSG of Rs. 10 billion to the Ministry of Interior for the clearing of pending liabilities of ration for Headquarters Frontier Corps and Headquarters Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

Rs. 23.945 billion to the Defence Division against pay shortfalls for the current fiscal year.

Rs. 14.250 billion to the Finance Division as Rupee cover to facilitate the successful implementation of the Women Inclusive Finance Project. Rs. 6.596 billion to the Ministry of National Food Security & Research for payment of pending liabilities to PASSCO.

Rs. 4.637 billion to the Ministry of Interior in respect of Civil Armed Forces for meeting the operational requirement and pending liabilities of ration. Rs. 5.4 billion to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination in favor of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) for the immunization activity.

A TSG of Rs. 5 billion to the Defence Division as seed money for the Green Tourism Pakistan Project. Rs. 0.6 billion to the Ministry of Interior for the raising of 3 additional Corps Headquarters.

Rs. 4.92 billion to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan on account of salary & allowances, family assistance packages, and social initiatives in the education and health sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rs. 126.848 million to the Cabinet Division for clearing the requirements of outstanding customs duties/taxes. Rs. 29 million to the President Secretariat to meet the expenditures under “Employee Related Expenses”.

Rs. 370 million to the Ministry of Housing and Works to pay the pending liabilities. Rs. 332 million to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for developing the Somali National Identification System by NADRA.

Rs. 96.9 million to the Finance Division for the implementation of the Audit Management Information System (AMIS). Rs 5.986 million to the Ministry of Interior to meet additional fund requirements. Rs. 9.576 million to the Ministry of Interior for the National Academy for Prison Administration, and Rs. 87 million to the Ministry of Interior in respect of Headquarters Frontier Corps KP.