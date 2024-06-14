Faysal Islami Exchange Company Launches Operations in 10 Cities

By Press Release | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 12:28 pm

Faysal Islami Currency Exchange Co. (FICEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Faysal Bank Ltd. (FBL) officially commenced operations in ten cities, marking a significant development for Pakistan’s financial sector.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO FBL, Mr. Syed Muhammad Fraz Zaidi, Chairman, FICEC. Mr. Faisal Azim Lehri, CEO, FICEC, and senior members of FICEC and FBL were also present.

Mr. Yousaf Hussain on the occasion said: “The establishment of FICEC is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and reinforces our position as the best and fastest growing Islamic Bank in Pakistan. We acknowledge the support of State Bank in this regard.”

Mr. Yousaf, further added: “It is our privilege to bring convenient, efficient foreign currency exchange services to our customers and the public at large, contributing to the facilitation of cross-border transactions and enhancing economic activities. At FICEC we are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for every client, every time.”

The wholly owned exchange company was established with an initial paid-up capital of one billion rupees.

