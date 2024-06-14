Fly Jinnah Launches Non-Stop Flights to Another Country in Middle East

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has launched non-stop flights between Islamabad and Bahrain, further expanding its network after initiating flights to the UAE and Oman.

The airline celebrated the inauguration of this new route with a pre-departure ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, attended by representatives from both Fly Jinnah and the airport. The new route will initially operate with two weekly flights.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented on the launch of their fourth international route, stating: “We are proud to introduce our fourth international route, connecting Islamabad and Bahrain.

This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to providing our customers with affordable and value-driven air travel options both domestically and internationally. The new route enhances our rapidly growing international network, offering greater connectivity and convenience to our passengers.”