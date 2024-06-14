IT Ministry Receives Nominations for CERT Council

Published Jun 14, 2024
The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) has made progress in establishing the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Council. The ministry has received nominations from academia, industry, and civil society for the council.

Following these nominations, the ministry has processed the case for the council’s establishment.

According to MoIT&T, this initiative aligns with the National Computer Emergency Team Rules 2023, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity across various sectors. The CERT Council will be formally established once it receives approval from the federal government.

The CERT Council is envisioned as the largest forum of its kind, comprising 15 members, including representatives from key ministries such as Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior. The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom will serve as the Chairman, overseeing the council’s operations and facilitating collaboration among stakeholders.

The council will also include representatives from academia, industry, and civil society to ensure diverse perspectives in addressing cybersecurity challenges. Additionally, provisions allow for co-opting members on a full-time or temporary basis to provide expert advice and consultation as needed.

This formation marks a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan’s cybersecurity infrastructure, serving as a forum for consultative and advisory purposes to aid all tiers of CERTs in their roles and functions, including assessments and conflict resolution. The recent establishment of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCERT) consolidates these efforts under a unified framework.

