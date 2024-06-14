Private Schools Association Rejects 2024-25 Budget

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 11:03 am

The All Pakistan Private Schools & Colleges Association has expressed serious concerns about the government’s neglect of the private education sector and has rejected the federal budget for 2024-25.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain, the central president of the association, lamented the lack of relief for the private education sector in the budget, despite its significant role in educating millions of Pakistani children.

Hussain pointed out that the budget failed to provide any relief to religious Madrassas and did not increase government employee salaries in line with inflation. He criticized the government for demonstrating an anti-education stance by neglecting private education.

ALSO READ

Hussain also noted the disappointment in the religious community due to the lack of allocated funds for the development and improvement of religious schools, which offer free food, accommodation, and religious education to millions of children. He accused the government of incompetence, particularly targeting the finance minister.

 

 

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>