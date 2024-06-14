SECP Launches New Scheme to Help Companies Easily File Returns After Deadline

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 5:48 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a regularization scheme for companies grappling with defaults on annual filings.

The regularization window will remain open from June 15, 2024, to September 15, 2024, providing an opportunity for companies to file their overdue annual returns, documents, and accounts by simply paying regular filing fees. There will be no additional charges, penalties, or late fees for filing overdue returns during the scheme period.

ALSO READ

The Companies Regularization Scheme applies to a wide range of companies, including non-listed public companies, private companies, SMCs, foreign corporations, and nonprofit organizations established under Section 42 of the Companies Act. However, this regularization scheme is not applicable to listed companies.

The scheme covers defaults committed up to October 28, 2023. To make the process simple and easy, companies are required to make physical filings so that returns for multiple years can be filed simultaneously.

SECP’s Company Regularization Scheme aims to promote compliance and ease the regulatory burden by allowing companies to regularize filing defaults without heavy penalties. For more information about the Companies Regularization Scheme, including eligibility criteria and filing procedures, please visit the SECP website.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>