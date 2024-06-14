Women Dismayed by Makeup Price Hike in Budget

Women throughout the port city of Karachi have expressed dismay over the anticipated price rise for essential makeup items following the government’s decision to increase taxes on cosmetics in the FY2024 budget.

Items such as eyeliner, blush, face powder, foundation, mascara, lipstick, and nail polish are expected to become more expensive, causing concerns among consumers who rely on these products for their daily beauty routines.

The proposed budget includes a 5 to 7 percent increase in taxes on various facial and beauty-enhancing products, further increasing consumers’ financial burden.

Shopkeepers in the city are also apprehensive, predicting a decline in sales if prices rise as expected. They emphasize that any increase in costs due to higher taxes will directly impact consumer affordability and purchasing power.

One shopkeeper stated, “If the goods become more expensive, naturally the sales will also decrease.”

There is a call for the government to reconsider the tax hike on decorative items, suggesting that relief should be provided to ensure continued access to essential beauty products.