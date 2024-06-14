Zindigi 2.0: The Future of Fintech is Here!

Zindigi, the digital banking initiative of JS Bank, has launched its game changing Zindigi 2.0 upgrade. This major App design revamp is set to take a significant position in the world of financial management apps, reaffirming Zindigi’s spot as the ultimate all-in-one finance app.

The revamped interface offers a sleek, sophisticated design that enhances user engagement and simplifies interactions within the App. The redesign is attending to the changing needs & preferences of Zindigi’s growing 5 million+ customer base.

This customer-centric approach is a testament to Zindigi’s commitment to provide best in class financial service experiences. Zindigi 2.0 offers a contemporary, minimalistic, intuitive yet familiar App experience for Gen Z and Millennials.

Zindigi 2.0 is also introducing new features and services, like freelancers account with an option of foreign currency account, making freelancer payments accessible in USD. Additionally, the introduction of Mini Program allows users to access a variety of products & services within app, including e-commerce, travel, and health, significantly enhancing the app’s utility.

Personalization feature has also been upgraded to allow users to be more in control of their finances by prioritizing the services they use most without missing the key use cases.

Accessibility to key financial use cases is another cornerstone of Zindigi 2.0.

With flexible nano loans of up to Rs100K, Zindigi leads industry, offering users greater financial flexibility and convenience. With lowest ticket size mutual funds and stock trading options, the App redesign enhances usability for a quick access to savings, spending & credit/funds when they need them most.

Meena M. Khan, Chief Product Officer Stated: “At Zindigi ‘everything we do is to make things ‘simple’ for our customers. We have been researching, listening to our customers, and analyzing App data points to formulate our redesign strategy. We are now thrilled to share the outcome, Zindigi 2.0 is ‘Simply Lit’ making App navigation & product discovery easy & pleasant for our amazing set of customers.”

Zindigi 2.0 isn’t just about adding new features – it’s about transforming the user experience. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Zindigi continues to set the standard for excellence in the fintech industry, empowering users to take control of their financial future with unparalleled ease and convenience.

From freelancers to investors, Zindigi 2.0 provides tailored solutions that meet diverse financial needs. This upgrade reaffirms Zindigi’s commitment to delivering a cutting-edge, all-in-one finance app that stands out in the market, making it the premier choice for digital banking in Pakistan.

By seamlessly integrating innovative features and a user-centric design, Zindigi 2.0 continues to redefine digital banking, transforming the financial landscape of Pakistan and setting a new benchmark for the fintech industry.