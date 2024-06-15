All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Following hot on the heels of the leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, details for its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, have also emerged online.
The Flip 6 is rumored to boast a spacious 6.7-inch main display. This foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel offers a crisp 1080 x 2640 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For quick checks and notifications when the phone is folded shut, a smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 720 x 748 resolution is integrated.
Under the hood, the Flip 6 is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. Storage options include 256 GB or 512 GB, catering to users with varying needs.
On the camera front, the Flip 6 might see an upgrade to a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, potentially matching the camera setup of the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5. The ultrawide camera, however, is rumored to remain unchanged from the Z Flip 5, sticking with a 12MP sensor. Last year’s 10MP selfie camera is going to stay the same too.
Despite sporting the same dimensions and weight (165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm and 187g) as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a larger 4,000 mAh battery, potentially offering improved longevity on a single charge.
However, this upgrade comes at a cost. The Flip 6 is expected to be $100 pricier than the Flip 5, but we will have to wait for the launch to confirm.
The official launch is expected during Samsung’s next Unpacked event, rumored for July 10th. This event is also likely to see the Galaxy Fold 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and finally, the full launch of the mysterious Galaxy Ring.