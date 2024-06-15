All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Following hot on the heels of the leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, details for its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, have also emerged online.

The Flip 6 is rumored to boast a spacious 6.7-inch main display. This foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel offers a crisp 1080 x 2640 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For quick checks and notifications when the phone is folded shut, a smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 720 x 748 resolution is integrated.

Under the hood, the Flip 6 is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. Storage options include 256 GB or 512 GB, catering to users with varying needs.

On the camera front, the Flip 6 might see an upgrade to a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, potentially matching the camera setup of the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5. The ultrawide camera, however, is rumored to remain unchanged from the Z Flip 5, sticking with a 12MP sensor. Last year’s 10MP selfie camera is going to stay the same too.