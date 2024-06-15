All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 5:32 pm

Following hot on the heels of the leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, details for its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, have also emerged online.

The Flip 6 is rumored to boast a spacious 6.7-inch main display. This foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel offers a crisp 1080 x 2640 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For quick checks and notifications when the phone is folded shut, a smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 720 x 748 resolution is integrated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 specs leak

Under the hood, the Flip 6 is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. Storage options include 256 GB or 512 GB, catering to users with varying needs.

ALSO READ

On the camera front, the Flip 6 might see an upgrade to a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, potentially matching the camera setup of the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5. The ultrawide camera, however, is rumored to remain unchanged from the Z Flip 5, sticking with a 12MP sensor. Last year’s 10MP selfie camera is going to stay the same too.

Despite sporting the same dimensions and weight (165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm and 187g) as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a larger 4,000 mAh battery, potentially offering improved longevity on a single charge.

ALSO READ

However, this upgrade comes at a cost. The Flip 6 is expected to be $100 pricier than the Flip 5, but we will have to wait for the launch to confirm.

The official launch is expected during Samsung’s next Unpacked event, rumored for July 10th. This event is also likely to see the Galaxy Fold 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and finally, the full launch of the mysterious Galaxy Ring.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>