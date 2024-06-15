All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Details about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced online, revealing a potential redesign. Though we have seen many leaks in the past, the latest report shares the entire spec sheet of the foldable.

The leaked specifications suggest significant changes to the phone’s layout, promising a potentially more traditional user experience despite retaining some existing features. The most notable aspect appears to be a slimmer and lighter design. This shift could translate to a more comfortable folded form factor, akin to a classic candy bar phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at display tweaks for each of the two screens:

Cover display: Bigger at 6.3 inches with a resolution of 968 x 2,376 pixels. The aspect ratio is also slightly wider at 22.1:9 compared to the previous model’s 23.1:9. The Refresh rate remains at a smooth 120Hz, but the panel technology appears to be LTPS for battery saving.

Bigger at 6.3 inches with a resolution of 968 x 2,376 pixels. The aspect ratio is also slightly wider at 22.1:9 compared to the previous model’s 23.1:9. The Refresh rate remains at a smooth 120Hz, but the panel technology appears to be LTPS for battery saving. Main display: Still a sizable 7.6 inches diagonally, but with a slightly adjusted resolution of 1,856 x 2,160 pixels. The new aspect ratio leans closer to square at 10.5:9 compared to the prior Fold’s 10.8:9. Like the cover display, it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate but reportedly uses a non-LTPO panel, which means less battery saving.

Processing power details remain under wraps, following Samsung’s usual approach, but it’s not hard to predict the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, since the Z series phones always have flagship-tier hardware. The presence of an octa-core CPU points towards a Snapdragon chip (Exynos uses 10 cores). RAM stays put at 12 GB, while storage gets a bump to 512 GB in this leaked configuration.

Beyond these, the spec sheet suggests minimal changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 retains the same 4,400 mAh battery, and fast charging speeds are likely to remain similar. Connectivity options include a USB-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, and naturally, 5G.

The leaked information reveals a familiar camera setup on the Z Fold 6, mirroring the Z Fold 5:

Rear Cameras: Triple-lens system with a primary 50MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization), a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x zoom (also with OIS), and a 12MP ultrawide lens capturing a 120-degree field of view.

Triple-lens system with a primary 50MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization), a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x zoom (also with OIS), and a 12MP ultrawide lens capturing a 120-degree field of view. Selfie Cameras: Dual options – a 10MP sensor on the cover display and a 4MP sensor discreetly placed beneath the main foldable display.

Recent reports suggest a potential $100 price increase for the Z Fold 6 in the US, with similar adjustments anticipated in other regions. Samsung is expected to formally unveil the Z Fold 6 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, recently confirmed to be July 10 through a leak.

Source: Smartpix