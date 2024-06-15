Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Launch Date Confirmed Via Leak

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 12:19 pm

Tech giant Samsung is gearing up for its next major product launch event, rumored for early July. Back in April, speculation swirled around a specific date: July 10. Now, reliable industry insider Evan Blass, known online as @evleaks, has seemingly confirmed that date by leaking a countdown timer expected to appear on Samsung’s website shortly.

This Unpacked event is expected to be a showcase for Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Additionally, rumors suggest the unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra smartwatches, alongside the official launch of the mysterious Galaxy Ring.

Speculation also pointed to Paris as the host city for this event, likely due to Samsung’s major sponsorship role in the upcoming July Olympics there. This theory is further strengthened by a fleeting glimpse of the Eiffel Tower silhouette in the brief video clip (included in the screenshot above).

With the date and location seemingly confirmed, we now await Samsung’s official announcement for this upcoming Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 are both expected to come with a less prominent crease on the screen and it is not due to a redesigned hinge. Rumor has it that the foldable siblings will come with a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which will allow Samsung to match its rivals in terms of crease prominence.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also rumored to get additional variants such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and the Z Fold 6 Ultra. As the names say, one will be affordable while the other will have premium specifications. Note that these haven’t been confirmed by Samsung yet.

