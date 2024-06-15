Infinix’s First Tablet is Coming Soon

Rising smartphone brand Infinix is venturing into a new category: tablets. The company’s debut device, codenamed Infinix Xpad (model number X1101B), was recently revealed through an IMEI database.

Specific details remain scarce, but considering Infinix’s focus on the mid-range smartphone market, expect a similarly positioned tablet. This translates to features that are competitive but affordable, potentially undercutting established rivals like Redmi, Realme, Poco, etc.

The arrival of the Infinix Xpad could shake up the mid-range Android tablet market, offering consumers a new option with potentially better value for money. We’ll keep you updated as more information about the Infinix Xpad surfaces.

First Flip Phone

Infinix is venturing into the foldable phone market, similar to its sister brand Tecno. But while Tecno’s version is called the Phantom V Flip, the Infinix foldable is expected to be called the Zero Flip. It has recently been certified by the FCC, which gives us hope that it’s not just a rebranded Phantom V Flip since it appears to have a different design.

Here is what it will look like.

Leaked details from certification filings offer an early look at Infinix’s upcoming foldable phone, the Zero Flip (model number X6962). Unlike some pricier foldables, the Zero Flip is expected to target the mid-range segment, likely offering a competitive price point and sacrificing a top-of-the-line processor.

The phone embraces a classic flip phone design with a large square cover display. This cover display breaks away from the rounded approach seen in Tecno’s foldable phone, opting for a more conventional square shape and housing two vertically aligned cameras. Leaks so far reveal 8 GB of RAM and a generous 512 GB of storage, ensuring ample space for apps and media.

The Infinix Zero Flip will support dual SIM cards and boasts 70W fast wired charging for quick power top-ups. While the current information is limited to Titanium Black as the color option, more details regarding the Zero Flip’s capabilities are expected to surface soon.