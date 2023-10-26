Infinix Zero 30 Gets 4G Version for $150 Lower Price

A month after launching the Zero 30 5G, Infinix has now launched a 4G version for those looking to save some money. This one has a slightly slower charging speed and a different chipset, but the price tag makes up for the compromises.

Design and Display

The curved display is mostly the same. It is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, but the refresh rate has been lowered from 144Hz to 120Hz, which should hardly be noticeable. The screen resolution remains at 1080p and there is still an in-display fingerprint sensor. Somehow you get IP54 splash resistance instead of IP53.

Internals and Storage

Instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, you get a Helio G99 chip and it is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 memory. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

Since the two phones are only a month apart, you still get the same XOS 13 UI on top of Android 13.

Cameras

The rear of the device has a primary 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor with OIS, occupying a substantial 1/1.67-inch area, accompanied by two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. Video recording has been toned down from 4K to 2K.

For selfies, a 50 MP front-facing camera is neatly positioned within a punch-hole cutout, capable of recording videos up to 4K resolution.

Battery and Pricing

You still get the same 5,000 mAh battery, but as mentioned earlier, the fast charging takes a hit (68W vs 45W).

The most welcome change is the price tag. The Infinix Zero 30 4G will be available for only $182 (down from $330) in Sunset Gold, Misty Green, and Pearly White color options.

Infininx Zero 30 4G Specifications