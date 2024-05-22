Infinix Note 40 5G Brings Wireless Charging Tech for Just $240

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 22, 2024

As promised, Infinix has just unveiled a 5G version of the Note 40, adding another handset to the extensive lineup. It is starting with Philipines and stands out for its 512 GB storage, more than any other Note 40 series phone.

Design and Display

The phone shares similarities with the vanilla Note 40 as well as the Note 40 Pro. It has the body of the Note 40, including the 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, 1080p resolution, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Gorilla Glass and has a fingerprint sensor below it.

Infinix launches Note 40 5G with Dimensity 7020

It comes with the same MagKit as the rest of the Note 40 series phones, which lets you magnetically attach an extra battery to the back.

Internals and Software

It shares the same Dimensity 7020 chipset as the Note 40 Pro, but takes the storage up to 512 GB, as mentioned before. This is paired with up to 12 GB RAM, but there is no memory card slot.

It boots Infinix’s latest XOS 14 OS on top of Android 14.

Cameras

The 108MP camera on the back is flanked by two 2MP modules that serve little purpose and video recording options are 2K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS. The 32MP selfie camera can also record 1080p videos, but these are limited to 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Charging-wise, the Note 40 5G’s 5,000 mAh battery supports 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, making it one of the cheapest phones to offer wireless charging.

Infinix launches Note 40 5G with Dimensity 7020

The Infinix Note 40 5G is equipped with the company’s Cheetah X1 power management chip, which monitors battery temperature and voltage levels, ensuring fast and secure charging.

The Infinix Note 40 5G has a starting price of $240, and it is available in black, gold, and green color options.

Infinix Note 40 5G Specifications

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU IMG BXM-8-256
OS Android 14, XOS 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
RAM 12 GB
Storage 512 GB
Card Slot No
Main Camera 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4
2 MP, f/2.4
Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Price
 $240

>