NDMA Warns Public of Rainfall During Eid ul Adha Holidays

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 3:26 pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory to raise public awareness about the expected weather conditions during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday. The NDMA has forecasted the possibility of rain, wind and dust storms, and thunderstorms in several regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, South Punjab, and parts of Sindh.

ALSO READ

In light of these forecasts, the NDMA advises the public to be prepared for potential floods and landslides, particularly in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The authority emphasizes taking precautionary measures to ensure safety during the holiday period.

Additionally, the NDMA has launched the “PAK-NDMA Disaster Alert” application. This app is designed to provide the general public with real-time alerts, advisories, and hazard-specific guidelines, as well as public service messages, to help them stay informed and prepared for any potential disasters.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>