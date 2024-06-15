NDMA Warns Public of Rainfall During Eid ul Adha Holidays

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory to raise public awareness about the expected weather conditions during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday. The NDMA has forecasted the possibility of rain, wind and dust storms, and thunderstorms in several regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, South Punjab, and parts of Sindh.

In light of these forecasts, the NDMA advises the public to be prepared for potential floods and landslides, particularly in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The authority emphasizes taking precautionary measures to ensure safety during the holiday period.

Additionally, the NDMA has launched the “PAK-NDMA Disaster Alert” application. This app is designed to provide the general public with real-time alerts, advisories, and hazard-specific guidelines, as well as public service messages, to help them stay informed and prepared for any potential disasters.