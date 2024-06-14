Thunderstorms Predicted Across Pakistan During Eid ul Azha

The Meteorological Department has forecast wind and thunderstorm rains during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays across various regions of Pakistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to penetrate upper and central parts of the country starting June 18, coupled with a shallow westerly wave approaching the western regions on the same day.

ALSO READ CM Maryam Nawaz to Build Homes for 5-Marla Plot Owners

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir

June 16-17: Hot and dry weather.

Hot and dry weather. June 18-22: Thunderstorm-rain with occasional gaps. Heavy rainfalls are expected in Kashmir regions including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and others. Gilgit-Baltistan areas such as Diamir, Skardu, Hunza, and Gilgit will experience similar weather conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

June 16-18: Very hot and dry weather in southern regions.

Very hot and dry weather in southern regions. June 18 (night) – 22: Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected across regions including Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Kohat, and Waziristan with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad

June 16-18: Very hot and dry weather.

Very hot and dry weather. June 18 (evening) – 22: Dust/thunderstorm rain expected in areas like Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. Heavy falls anticipated in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other regions.

Balochistan

June 16-18: Very hot and dry weather.

Very hot and dry weather. June 20-22: Duststorm/thunderstorm with rain expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Sibbi, and Naseerabad.

Sindh

June 17-20: Very hot and dry weather.

Very hot and dry weather. June 21-22: Duststorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Larkana.

This weather forecast comes as residents prepare for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, with potential disruptions due to the anticipated rains. The authorities are advising people to stay updated with weather forecasts and plan their travel and celebrations accordingly.

The Met Office urges residents to take necessary precautions, especially in regions expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.