NEPRA Announces Rs. 5.72 Per Unit Increase in Electricity Price

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 15, 2024 | 11:13 am

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to increase the basic electricity tariff by Rs. 5.72 per unit starting July 1, 2024. This adjustment will increase the tariff from Rs. 29.78 to Rs. 35.50 per unit.

The federal government will determine whether this increase will be applied immediately or in phases over time. In the current financial year, the basic electricity tariff was raised by Rs. 7.50 per unit, following a Rs. 7.91 per unit increase in the previous fiscal year.

Earlier on Friday, the government announced a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices for the next fortnight, slashing them by Rs. 10.2 per liter and Rs. 2.33 per liter, respectively.

According to a notification from the finance ministry, the prices of petroleum products have shown a mixed trend in the international market over the past two weeks. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated the new consumer prices based on these international price fluctuations.

The new petrol price is set at Rs. 258.16 per liter, while the price for HSD is Rs. 267.89 per liter. The Prime Minister’s Office described this price reduction as a gift from the premier in anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holiday.

