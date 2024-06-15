Policeman Kills 2 Lawyers in Attock Court

An Elite Force officer fatally shot two senior lawyers at the Attock District Courts on Saturday, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

The police have apprehended the shooter, identified as ASI Intezar Shah.

The victims have been identified as Malik Israr Ahmad, a Member of the Punjab Bar Council, and Advocate Zulfiqar Mirza.

Preliminary investigations suggest that ASI Intezar Shah acted out of a personal grudge, blaming Malik Israr Ahmad for a divorce case that his wife won in family court.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock has taken stringent action following the incident, arresting Intezar Shah as well as the Incharge Elite Force Attock and the Moharrar Elite Force for allowing Shah to enter the district courts armed.

Further investigations are currently underway.