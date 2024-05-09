Lahore High Court Imposes Parking Restrictions on Lawyers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed stringent parking restrictions on vehicles belonging to lawyers within its premises. Led by the court’s security officer, the initiative includes a complete ban on lawyers’ vehicles entering or parking at the LHC.

In anticipation of potential unrest, a sizable police presence has been deployed both inside and outside the court premises to forestall any undesirable incidents. This development coincides with a nationwide strike called by lawyers today (Thursday).

Of note, water cannons have been strategically positioned at the GPO Chowk in Lahore, highlighting authorities’ readiness to maintain order. The decision to enhance security measures follows a recent clash between police and the legal community at GPO Chowk, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The confrontation arose when protesting lawyers, demanding the relocation of civil courts to Model Town Kutchery and the withdrawal of terrorism charges against their peers, began throwing stones at security forces.

ALSO READ Govt to Publicly Reveal Assets of Bureaucrats and Officers Soon For IMF

In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement used water cannons, baton charges, and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Subsequently, authorities detained several lawyers in an attempt to restore peace and prevent further escalation of tensions.