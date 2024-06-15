UAE Issues Official Statement on Visa Ban on Pakistani Passport Holders

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied social media rumors claiming it has imposed a visa ban on Pakistanis. In a video statement, the UAE’s Consulate General, Bakheet Obaid Al-Roumi, refuted these false claims, asserting that there is no visa ban for Pakistanis and that the visa section at the UAE consulate remains open. Al-Roumi confirmed that Pakistanis can travel to the UAE for work visas without any age restrictions.

In a related matter, on June 7, the Pakistani Foreign Office emphasized the need for regulated movement across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border through visas. Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that individuals entering Pakistan from Afghanistan must have a visa and an Afghan passport, reinforcing that border crossings should adhere to visa regulations.

Additionally, on March 7, Italy resumed visa services from the historic city of Lahore, with plans to extend these services to other major cities in Pakistan soon. This announcement was made by the Italian Embassy’s First Secretary, Augusto Palmieri, during a speech at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

