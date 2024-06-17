FBR Extends Deadline For Filing of Sales Tax, FED Returns

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jun 17, 2024 | 10:59 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Returns for the tax period of May 2024.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Saturday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the FBR has extended the date of payment and submission of  Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of May, 2024 as follows due to:

Eid-ul-Adha holidays:

  1. The date of payment of Sales Tax & FED, which is due on June 15, 2024, is extended to June 20, 2024.

The date of submission of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Return, which is due on June 18, 2024, is extended to June 24, 2024.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

perspective

