New Zealand Skipper Steps Down After Shock T20 World Cup Exit

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has stepped down as captain of the white-ball teams and opted out of a national contract for the 2024/25 season following the Kiwis’ shock exit from the T20 World Cup.

Despite stepping down as captain, Williamson will continue to play for New Zealand in all three formats. However, he has accepted a contract outside New Zealand starting in January.

Williamson is expected to join a T20 franchise league in January, with potential destinations including Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. It bears mentioning that he had previously relinquished the test captaincy to Tim Southee in 2022.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said today that Williamson would be available for eight tests leading up to Christmas and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March 2025.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink commented on the news that Williamson’s decision to opt out of his contract would not affect his selection chances. He emphasized that this exception was made to keep him in the international game as the player is regarded as the Black Caps’ greatest-ever batter.

Williamson’s decision marks the end of an era for the New Zealand team, which had reached the semi-finals in the previous three T20 World Cups and the 2021 final but failed to secure a maiden white-ball title.