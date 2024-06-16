Points Table As England, Australia Qualify For The 2024 T20 World Cup

Australia defeated Scotland by 5 wickets at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to field first against Scotland but the strong batting line-up of Scottish skipper Richie Berrington stole the show.

George Munsey provided a strong start with 35 quickfire runs while Brandon McMullen scored 60 runs off 34 deliveries with a strike-rate of 176.47.

Richie Berrington provided the impetus in the middle order as he smashed 42 runs off 31 balls to help Scotland reach a total of 180 for 5.

Glenn Maxwell was the best bowler for Australia where he took two crucial wickets of George Munsey and Matthew Cross finishing up with bowling figures 2-44.

Australia were reduced to 60-3 after David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed cheaply. However, the 80-run-long partnership between Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis was the turning point of the game.

Travis Head smashed 68 runs on 49 deliveries with 5 fours and 4 sixes while Marcus Stoinis bagged player of the match for his 59 runs off 29 deliveries with a strike rate of 203.45. Tim David finished off the run-chase in the last over with his 24 runs off 14 deliveries.

Meanwhile, England defeated Namibia by 41 runs on DLS Method at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium. Namibia decided to bowl first after winning the toss but England batters smashed the Namibian bowlers all across the park posting a huge total of 122-5.

Harry Brook’s scintillating innings, smashing 47 not out off 20 balls while Jonny Bairstow scored a quickfire 31 runs off 18 balls. Ruben Trumpelmann was the only bowler who picked up 2 wickets for 31 runs in his 2-over spell during the first innings for Namibia.

Michael Van Lingen and David Weise were the only two players from Namibia who showed some fight with the bat. Van Lingen scored 33 off 29 and David Weise scored 27 off 12 runs in the run-chase. Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Reece Topley were on top of their bowling spells. They conceded just 40 runs in their collective 6 overs.

Australia and England have both qualified for the Super 8s alongside India, USA, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa from their respective groups in the T20 World Cup.

