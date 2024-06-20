Eid-ul-Adha: Pakistanis Sacrificed Animals Worth Over Rs. 500 Billion

The Pakistan Tanners Association announced that Eid ul Adha saw the sacrifice of more than 680,000 livestock, with a combined value exceeding Rs. 500 billion.

Central Executive Committee member Agha Syedain highlighted that the sacrificed animals included 290,000 cows, 330,000 goats, 385,000 sheep, and 98,000 camels. Furthermore, 165,000 water buffalo were also part of the sacrifices.

The hides from these animals are estimated to be worth around Rs. 85 billion. However, the association raised concerns about losing up to 40% of these hides due to extreme heat and poor handling, problems exacerbated by climate change.

This period is critical for the leather industry, typically providing 20% of the annual hide supply. Despite this, there are worries that the available supply might be insufficient, potentially falling short by more than 20% this year.