Minister Directs Third-Party Audit of Fertilizer Companies to Determine Production Costs

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday directed that a third-party audit be conducted to determine the cost of production of fertilizer companies, in order to ensure transparency and fair pricing in the industry.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a Fertilizer Review Committee meeting which was also attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan. The meeting reviewed the stock availability, demand, and prices of urea in the country.

The minister said that there is no shortage of urea fertilizer in the country and an uninterrupted supply of gas to fertilizer companies is being provided to ensure the smooth production of urea.

He also directed fertilizer companies to review the performance of dealers and agencies and instructed provinces to verify fertilizer dealers and agencies, with any ghost dealers and agencies to be blacklisted.

The minister emphasized that fertilizer companies must ensure the supply of fertilizer to the provinces. The Fertilizer Review Committee meeting will now be held weekly to monitor the situation.