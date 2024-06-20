Peshawar High Court Petition Seeks TikTok Ban: TikTok Reports 93.5% Content Removal Compliance at Government’s Request

A petition filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) by lawyer Imran Khan seeking a ban on TikTok has brought attention to the need for social media platforms to prioritize content removal and user safety. Meanwhile, according to the TikTok report ‘Government Removal Request Report’ published by TikTok for the six months Jul-Dec 2023, TikTok has removed 93.5% of reported content by the authorities and government of Pakistan.

The petition alleges that TikTok has failed to stop uploading ‘blasphemous and indecent’ material, prompting the PHC to seek a reply from the federal government and fix June 20 for hearing the request.

However, according to the transparency reports by TikTok, the platform has been working closely with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to address concerns about content removal.

According to the platform’s latest transparency reports, TikTok received 303 requests from the Pakistani government in the second half of 2023, resulting in the removal of 93.5% of reported content.

This includes 12,392 pieces of content removed due to community guidelines violations and 2,126 pieces of content removed due to local law violations. Additionally, 270 accounts were removed due to community guidelines violations, and 59 accounts were removed due to local law violations.

TikTok’s proactive approach to content removal demonstrates its commitment to ensuring a safe and positive environment for its users in Pakistan and around the world. The platform’s transparency reports and willingness to work with regulatory bodies like the PTA show its dedication to responsibility and safety.

As the petition in the PHC proceeds, TikTok’s efforts to address content removal concerns in Pakistan will be closely watched.