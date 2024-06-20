Saudi Authorities Arrest 2 Pakistanis for Selling Meth

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) has apprehended two Pakistani expatriates for attempting to sell 26 kg of methamphetamine. These individuals have been handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier this year, five Pakistanis were executed in Saudi Arabia for murdering a Bangladeshi security guard. In a statement, the Saudi Interior Ministry revealed that these individuals had killed the guard after attacking a private sector firm.

ALSO READ Most Parliamentarians Own Smuggled Vehicles: Senator Faisal Vawda

On the other hand, authorities have urged the public to report any drug smuggling or selling activities. For those in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, the contact number is 911, while in other regions of the Kingdom, it is 999.

Furthermore, the GDNC can be reached at 995 or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

In a related event, Border Guards in the southern Asir region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 123 kilograms of hashish and 89,355 narcotic tablets. Legal procedures were initiated, and the confiscated drugs were turned over to the appropriate authorities.