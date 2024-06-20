Vivo Y58 5G Launched With Impressive 6,000 mAh Battery for Cheap

Published Jun 20, 2024

Y58 5G has joined the ranks of Vivo’s latest Y series phones. As always, one of the highlights of these phones is their battery, and it’s no different with the Y58 5G, which is now available in India and should reach other regions soon.

Design and Display

The screen may be an LCD, but it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on top of its 6.72-inch 1080p panel for fluid animations. The fingerprint sensor should be on the side atop the power button since LCD panels cannot have optical fingerprint sensors underneath the screen due to their thick and stacked build.

Internals and Software

The Vivo Y58 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, designed for everyday tasks. It comes with 8 GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and 128 GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card for additional space. The phone runs Funtouch OS 14, based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Cameras

On the front, a small hole in the screen houses the 8MP selfie camera. Flip the phone over, and there’s the main camera system with a 50MP sensor and an f/1.8 aperture for capturing good photos in most lighting conditions. There’s also a 2MP depth sensor to assist with portrait mode shots.

Battery and Pricing

The Vivo Y58 5G comes in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colors. The price is around $233 in India for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

vivo Y58 5G boasts longevity thanks to a huge 6,000mAh battery. Paired with 44W fast charging, vivo promises this phone can last up to two days on a single charge.

The battery is built to be durable, with vivo guaranteeing it will retain at least 80% of its original capacity after an impressive 1,600 charge cycles. That translates to four years of daily charging without degrading the battery life.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Adreno 613
OS Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.72″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 120Hz, 1024 nits
RAM 8 GB
Storage 128 GB
Card Slot Yes
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
Colors Himalayan Blue, Sundarbans Green
Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted
Battery
 6,000 mAh, 44W wired charging
Price
 $233

 

