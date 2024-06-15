Vivo Y28 4G Launched with 6,000 mAh Battery for Cheap

Following whispers and FCC certification last month, Vivo has officially unveiled the Y28 4G in Singapore. This new addition joins its previously launched 5G sibling and offers a budget-friendly option for smartphone users.

Design and Display

The display provides a smooth user experience with its 6.68-inch size, 720 x 1608 resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets brighter than average with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Additionally, the Y28 4G boasts an IP64 rating, signifying its resistance to dust and water splashes.

Internals and Software

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, supported by 8 GB of RAM and a generous 256 GB of expandable storage. The Y28 4G runs the latest Android 14 operating system, customized with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 14 interface.

Cameras

Entertainment gets a boost with dual stereo speakers while capturing memories is handled by a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Y28 4G also features a 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait photography.

Battery and Pricing

The Y28 4G boasts a long-lasting 6,000 mAh battery, ideal for users who demand extended use throughout the day. For those who are constantly on the go, the phone offers 44W fast charging to quickly replenish the battery.

