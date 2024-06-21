KP Welcomed 400,000+ Tourists During Eid

During the recent Eidul Azha holidays, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a significant influx of tourists, with over 400,000 visitors exploring its scenic destinations from June 17 to 19.

Naran Kaghan was the most popular destination, attracting more than 174,000 tourists. It’s picturesque valleys and serene landscapes continue to charm visitors seeking an escape from urban life.

In Galiyat, 162,000 tourists enjoyed cultural sites and historical landmarks, highlighting the area’s rich heritage. Malam Jabba in Swat welcomed over 46,000 visitors, while Upper Dir saw 23,000 tourists exploring its natural beauty.

The surge in tourist numbers underscores Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s growing appeal as a top destination for domestic travelers, offering a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure opportunities.

Local authorities and businesses have been working to ensure a memorable experience for visitors while responsibly managing the influx.