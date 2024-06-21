NEPRA Imposes Fixed Tax of Up to Rs. 1,000 Per Month on Electricity Consumers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 11:19 am
electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fixed charges ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000 per month for residential consumers set to take effect on July 1, 2024.

Residential Consumers

Units consumed (GWh) Fixed Charge(s)
301-400 units/month Rs. 200/month
401-500 units/month Rs. 400/month
501-600 units/month Rs. 600/month
601-700 units/month Rs. 800/month
Above 700 units/month Rs. 1,000/month
ToU meter users Rs. 1,000/month

ALSO READ

Commercial Consumers

Load less than 5kW Rs. 1,000 per month
Load of 5kW and above increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000 per month

 

Industrial Consumers

B1 category (up to 25kW, ToU metering) Rs. 1,000 per month
B2 category (up to 500kW) increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000 per month
B3 category (5,000kW) increased from Rs. 460 to Rs. 2,000 per month
B4 category (all loads) increased from Rs. 440 to Rs. 2,000 per month

 

Currently, the cost of electricity units comprises 72 percent fixed charges and 28 percent variable charges. Fixed charges only account for 2 percent of revenue, with variable charges making up 98 percent. NEPRA aims to change this and the new fixed charges are a step in that direction.

The government plans to approach NEPRA for a uniform tariff for FY25. The power regulator has already determined an increase in the base tariff for FY25 to Rs. 5.72 per unit which will set the new base tariff at Rs. 35.50 per unit, up from Rs. 29.78 per unit in FY24.

The power sector is expected to generate over Rs. 3.763 trillion in revenue from consumers in FY25 due to the new tariff structure.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>