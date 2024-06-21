Pakistan’s Exports to Afghanistan Surge by Over 65% in May 2024

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan surged by over 65 percent during May 2024.

According to sources, the country’s exports to Afghanistan also rose by 9.1 percent during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

During May 2024, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan stood at $118 million compared to $71.3 million. Similarly, during 11MFY24, exports to Afghanistan stood at $989 million compared to $906 million reported in 11MFY23.

Moreover, imports from Afghanistan fell by 38 percent during 11MFY24. During 11MFY24 imports stood at $516 million compared to imports of $831 million during 11MFY23.