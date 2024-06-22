Apple’s AI Features in iOS 18 May Not Come to EU at Launch

Apple’s big reveal of AI features at WWDC last week might hit a snag in Europe. The company is considering blocking the launch of “Apple Intelligence” in the European Union due to concerns about regulations.

Apple claims the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) could force them to weaken security measures in their products and services, specifically for features like Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing. As a result, these features might not be available to European users at launch.

Here is what Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg:

We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security

While Apple hasn’t explained how features like Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing might violate EU regulations, their decision to delay the launch in Europe would leave hundreds of millions of users without access to these new functionalities.

There’s a silver lining though. Apple hasn’t made a final call yet and is open to collaborating with the European Commission to find a solution. This means EU users might still get to experience these features after all.

An Apple spokesperson said to The Verge: