Cancer Medicines Worth Millions Stolen From Civil Hospital Karachi

On June 20, 2024, the Eidgah police, acting on a complaint from Medical Superintendent (MS) Syed Muhammad Khalid, registered a theft case against two grade 16 employees of the health department.

The case alleges that the two employees conspired to sell 76,000 cancer treatment tablets. The officials, Niaz Ahmed Khaskheli and Iqbal Ahmed Chana, along with other staff, are implicated in stealing the medicines.

The MS informed the police that the stolen cancer medicine, including 76,000 tablets of Elbonix 50mg and Palbonix 125mg valued at Rs360 million, was taken between February 17 and September 29, 2023.

Following the registration of the case, the police conducted raids to arrest the health department employees and others involved in the alleged theft, but no arrests have been made so far.

An investigation by the health department on June 14, 2024, revealed that Niaz Ahmad Khaskheli, in charge of the CHK dispensary’s control room for the evening shift, and Iqbal Chana, a staff nurse, along with other staff, were allegedly involved in the theft of cancer drugs.

As a result, the health department dismissed Iqbal Chana and Niaz Khaskheli from their positions on June 14, 2024.