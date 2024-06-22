Cancer Medicines Worth Millions Stolen From Civil Hospital Karachi

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 22, 2024 | 3:05 pm

On June 20, 2024, the Eidgah police, acting on a complaint from Medical Superintendent (MS) Syed Muhammad Khalid, registered a theft case against two grade 16 employees of the health department.

The case alleges that the two employees conspired to sell 76,000 cancer treatment tablets. The officials, Niaz Ahmed Khaskheli and Iqbal Ahmed Chana, along with other staff, are implicated in stealing the medicines.

The MS informed the police that the stolen cancer medicine, including 76,000 tablets of Elbonix 50mg and Palbonix 125mg valued at Rs360 million, was taken between February 17 and September 29, 2023.

Following the registration of the case, the police conducted raids to arrest the health department employees and others involved in the alleged theft, but no arrests have been made so far.

ALSO READ

An investigation by the health department on June 14, 2024, revealed that Niaz Ahmad Khaskheli, in charge of the CHK dispensary’s control room for the evening shift, and Iqbal Chana, a staff nurse, along with other staff, were allegedly involved in the theft of cancer drugs.

As a result, the health department dismissed Iqbal Chana and Niaz Khaskheli from their positions on June 14, 2024.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Pakistan Celebrates World Music Day Highlighting Global Flavor Loved by Local Audiences
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>