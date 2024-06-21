DRAP Bans Cough Syrups and Three Other Medicines

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 21, 2024 | 11:50 am

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken action to prohibit the sale of specific batches of four medicines, including two cough syrups, due to health hazards.

This decision comes in response to findings from a drug testing laboratory report, which identified eight batches of two drugs and four batches of four additional drugs as substandard.

ALSO READ

The affected medicines encompass a variety of treatments such as antibiotics, anti-allergic drops, injections, and medications for viral infections. Specifically, the substandard batches include:

  • Cough Syrups: Tussin DM Suspension and one batch of Arp Powder
  • Other Medicines: Metrovan Syrup, Ann-vil Injection, and seven batches of Torax and Zond Syrup

DRAP’s investigation revealed that Torax and Zond Syrup contained ethylene glycol levels exceeding safe limits, presenting significant health risks.

ALSO READ

Following initial sample submissions by the Punjab Drug Control Directorate, DRAP issued a recall alert for these hazardous drugs. To safeguard public health, DRAP has implemented an immediate ban on the sale of the affected batches.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Celebrate in Style with Ideas Exquisite Eid Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>