HMD Global’s Affordable Tablet Leaked With Low Price

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded phones, appears to be expanding its tablet lineup further. Two new leaks suggest upcoming devices: the HMD Slate Tab 5G and the HMD Tab Lite.

The Slate Tab 5G, as its name suggests, will have 5G connectivity. No details about its specs have been revealed yet, but based on a leaked render, it might resemble Nokia Lumia smartphones in design.

The other leak comes from tipster @smashx_60 on X and unveils the HMD Tab Lite. This tablet features a budget-friendly Unisoc T610 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of expandable storage. It boasts an 8.7-inch IPS display with a 1,340 x 800 resolution and a peak brightness of 560 nits.

For photos and videos, it has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery is a decent 5,500 mAh and supports 18W wired charging. Connectivity-wise, the Tab Lite is expected to offer 4G.

The HMD Tab Lite appears to be the successor to the Nokia T10 tablet. While official details are scarce, leaks suggest some key differences. The Tab Lite boasts a larger 8.7-inch display compared to the T10’s 8-inch screen. Additionally, the Tab Lite features a 5MP front camera, replacing the T10’s lower-resolution 2MP sensor.

ALSO READ HMD Global to Release Mid-Range Phone Next Month

Both tablets share a similar design aesthetic with rounded edges and a 5,500 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. However, the Tab Lite packs a slightly more powerful Unisoc T610 processor compared to the T10’s T606 chip.

Price could be a key selling point for the Tab Lite. Leaks suggest a cost of around €149, undercutting the launch price of the Nokia T10 at €160. While the release date remains under wraps, the Tab Lite is expected to be available in black, blue, and pink color options.

ALSO READ HMD Global Apologizes for Faking Its Bezel Size

Both the HMD Slate Tab 5G and the HMD Tab Lite are interesting entries in the tablet market, but with leaks as our only source so far, we’ll have to wait for official announcements to confirm their specs, pricing, and release dates.