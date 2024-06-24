Alert Issued in Punjab With Heavy Rainfall Expected Next Month

Punjab authorities are on high alert following weather projections from the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) forecasting “moderate to very heavy rain” during this year’s monsoon season.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, acting on directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, issued an advisory to all departments. The monsoon rains are expected to begin in July.

Rainfall between 15mm and 55mm is anticipated in the Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala Divisions during the first week of July. Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur Divisions are expected to experience lighter rains.

Monsoon activity will be more intense in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, and Faisalabad divisions with 25-35mm of rain predicted in the latter weeks. These regions might face flooding with heavy rains between 50-70mm, and DG Khan Division could see hill torrents. Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions.

The PDMA warned that these rains might increase water flows in local nullahs, streams, and rivers, potentially causing riverine and flash flooding. The downpour may trigger hill torrents in DG Khan, Rajanpur, and the Sulaiman range, and urban flooding could affect vulnerable urban areas across the province.

Murree may face landslides, while dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy falls could damage loose structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, and under-construction buildings.