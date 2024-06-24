Lahore Airport Faces Flight Cancellations and Delays

Flight operations at Lahore Airport were disrupted on Sunday due to a shortage of aircraft and other factors, as reported by 24NewsHD TV Channel. According to the channel, two flights to and from Lahore were canceled, and nine flights experienced delays.

The canceled flights were:

Airblue flight PA 401 from Lahore to Karachi

Airblue flight PA 402 from Karachi to Lahore

The delayed flights included:

Serene Air flight ER 723 from Lahore to Dubai, delayed by 11 hours

PK 609 to Gilgit, delayed by 2 hours

PA 405 from Lahore to Karachi, was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes

ALSO READ Karachi Airport Continues to Face Flight Delays