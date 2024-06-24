Lahore Airport Faces Flight Cancellations and Delays

Flight operations at Lahore Airport were disrupted on Sunday due to a shortage of aircraft and other factors, as reported by 24NewsHD TV Channel. According to the channel, two flights to and from Lahore were canceled, and nine flights experienced delays.
The canceled flights were:
- Airblue flight PA 401 from Lahore to Karachi
- Airblue flight PA 402 from Karachi to Lahore
The delayed flights included:
- Serene Air flight ER 723 from Lahore to Dubai, delayed by 11 hours
- PK 609 to Gilgit, delayed by 2 hours
- PA 405 from Lahore to Karachi, was delayed by 1 hour and 45 minutes
- PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi, delayed by 45 minutes
- PK 304 from Karachi to Lahore, was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Serene Air flight ER 522 from Karachi to Lahore, delayed by 3 hours
- Airblue flight PA 406 from Karachi to Lahore, was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes