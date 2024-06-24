Flydubai Announces Daily Flights to 2 Pakistani Cities

Flydubai will commence flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting on July 1, 2024. This expansion marks a significant development in Flydubai’s operations, enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Dubai.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, expressed the airline’s long-standing commitment to the Pakistani market: “Pakistan has always been a significant market for flydubai. Since we began operations there in 2010, we have observed a consistent travel demand. With the introduction of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we are excited to provide passengers with more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region, and other destinations within the flydubai network.”

The new daily flights aim to cater to the growing demand for travel between Pakistan and the UAE, offering greater convenience and flexibility for both leisure and business travelers. The services will not only enhance accessibility to Dubai but also facilitate connections to various destinations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and beyond through Flydubai’s extensive network.

Flydubai’s entry into Islamabad and Lahore is expected to bolster economic and cultural ties between the two nations, providing a boost to tourism and business travel. The airline’s commitment to quality service and efficient operations promises a comfortable and reliable travel experience for passengers.

Additionally, flydubai’s strategic expansion is part of its broader vision to increase its footprint in key international markets, offering more travel options and fostering stronger global connections. The daily flights to Islamabad and Lahore will contribute to this goal, ensuring that travelers from Pakistan have enhanced access to Dubai and beyond.