Salam Air Reveals Launch Date of Flights Between Oman and Another Pakistani City

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 24, 2024 | 1:38 pm

Salam Air, the national low-cost carrier of Oman, has announced the commencement of a new flight route between Muscat and Lahore, set to begin on July 9, 2024. According to 24NewsHD TV Channel, this new service will provide greater connectivity between the two cities, with flights operating thrice weekly.

The airline’s schedule outlines that flights from Muscat to Lahore will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The return flights from Lahore to Muscat are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This consistent schedule is designed to cater to business and leisure travelers, providing flexible options for those traveling between Oman and Pakistan.

Salam Air has chosen the Airbus A321 aircraft to service this route, ensuring passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The Airbus A321 is known for its modern amenities, spacious seating, and advanced technology, enhancing the overall journey for passengers.

This strategic expansion by Salam Air aims to strengthen ties between Oman and Pakistan, promote tourism, and provide more travel options for the Pakistani community in Oman. The new route reflects Salam Air’s commitment to expanding its network and offering high-quality service to its passengers.

